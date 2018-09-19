Fitzgerald man sentenced for cocaine

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said Wednesday that Lakevis Woodard , 31, of Fitzgerald, was sentenced to serve 24 months in federal prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base.
U.S. District Court Judge Leslie J. Abrams handed down the sentence in Albany, on September 13, 2018.
On October 19, 2017, Woodard approached the a roadblock in Ben Hill County and a drug detection dog alerted on his vehicle. Agents found a Ruger, Model 1911, .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol under the driver’s seat.
They also confiscated a gallon-sized Ziploc bag of marijuana and a box containing powder cocaine, crack cocaine, and a set of digital scales.
The GBI Lab test said it was 22.625 grams of cocaine base, commonly known as “crack” cocaine.
“Guns and crack cocaine pose a significant danger to our community,” said U.S. Attorney Peeler. “l commend the Ben Hill County Sheriff s Office and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision for their investigation and efforts in this case.”
This case was investigated by the Ben Hill County Sheriffs Office and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.
Assistant United States Attorney Leah E. McEwen prosecuted the case for the government.
