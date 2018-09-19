Coffee Co. wants this sex offender

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - Coffee County Sheriff’s detectives have taken an arrest warrant for a man who isn’t in compliance of termds of his release as a sex offender.
Howard Jakoderick Townsend, 29, is failing to maintain the requirements of his sex offender status that demand that he tell the sheriff where he lives.
Detectives have determined Townsend is no longer residing at the address he registered with this agency, and has absconded.
Townsend is described as a black male, approximately 6′ 02″, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Townsend’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or the Coffee County E-911 non-emergency line at (912) 384-7675.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.