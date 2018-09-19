Cancer Ties annual event coming up

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Cancer Ties is preparing for its annual event that’s just a few days away.
This year’s recipient is well known in the Albany community.
Donna Armstrong is a school counselor and cross country coach at Deerfield-Windsor School.
Armstrong was diagnosed with breast cancer in March.
Cancer Ties hosts the annual event to raise money for a local cancer patient to help pay for what they need through their cancer battle.
Executive Director Carrie Hutchinson encourages the community to come rally behind Armstrong.
“Come together to celebrate her through her fight and give her that extra support that she can actually see in the room. It will be an amazing night,” said Hutchinson.
You can buy tickets until the end of the business day Wednesday at Locos Grill and The Rocket.
You can also get them at the door.
The event is Thursday at 6 p.m. at Doublegate Country Club.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.