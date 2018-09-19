Bicyclist killed in Thomas County wreck

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) - One person is dead after an SUV struck a bicyclist in Thomas County Tuesday evening.
According to Georgia State Patrol, a man, about 42-years old, was riding down U.S. Highway 319 near Herbert Lane when his bicycle was was hit and got caught underneath an SUV.
GSP said both the bicyclist and the SUV were traveling north in the right lane.
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas County Fire and Rescue, Thomas County EMS and GSP all responded to the scene.
The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers are working to get in touch with the victim’s family at this time.
The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the cause of the accident.
