2 arrested for entering autos at Crisp Co. apartments

CRISP CO., GA (WALB) - Detectives in Crisp County arrested two suspects related to a recent entering auto case.
The Crisp County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that it arrested Dequarious Ming, 21, and Quashawn Brown, 17.
They are both charged with entering autos.
Brown is also charged with possession of marijuana.
Investigators said the crimes happened at Overlooke Pointe Apartments on Blackshear Road Monday.
CCSO said more charges are pending the investigation.
