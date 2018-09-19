Arlington announces sewer spill... from July

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - On Wednesday September 19, 2018, the City of Arlington issued a news release, saying that nearly three months ago, the city had a major sewer spill that put over 10,000 gallons of sewage onto the ground. The city said the contamination was cleaned up.
Here is the release...
“During the dates of July 7- 8 the City of Arlington experienced a sewer overflow on Azalea Street. This is considered to be a major spill as defined by the City’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Permit given the estimated flows of the discharge will likely exceed 10,000 gallons during this period, elevated groundwater levels and surface waters likely infiltrating into the City’s sanitary sewerage collection system.”
“This was the result of grease and sewer line collapse. The line was repaired and the area was cleaned to mitigate the damage cause. As a result of opening the line back up it also caused the main sewage pump station to overflow as well. This was also cleaned up.”
“The City is monitoring this situation and is performing all water quality monitoring and public notification reporting requirements as required by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division and City’s NPDES Permit.”
