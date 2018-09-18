UGA Tifton campus statue vandalized

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - Faculty and staff at the University of Georgia Tifton campus were shocked when they found out that ‘TUGA’ was vandalized. Clint Thompson, public relations coordinator on campus, says he found out about the event on social media.
“I found out about it on Facebook. One of our scientists posted about it and then I reposted it, just saying how sad it is that some people think that this is funny. I think from that more then three hundred different individuals had shared it. Which was an eye opening thing, like wow people really have been impacted by this," says Thompson.
Thompson says that TUGA is one of the first things you see coming to campus and the community of Tifton is upset that someone would do this.
“This is part of South Georgia so we got a lot of Dawg fans down here so when you start messing with UGA and our iconic statue that symbolizes what UGA is all about, then you’re going to ruffle a lot of people the wrong way and upset them. I think it has shown," says Thompson.
The administrative staff wants the community to know that they have filed a police report and that they are taking this criminal matter very seriously.
“It’s an unfortunate event. It’s an unfortunate thing that people like this would think that this is funny, that would think this is a prank, when in actuality this is a criminal offense. You’re defacing property and that’s the way we are proceeding with this. You will be prosecuted. There is an investigation there is a police report, and so we are taking it seriously," says Thompson.
