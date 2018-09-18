Thomasville accepting citizen board applications

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - The city of Thomasville is giving you the chance to make a difference in the community.
Now until Nov. 1, you can apply to be a member of a citizen’s board.
Councilman Jay Flowers said each person on the citizen board represents the Thomasville community.
Especially during council meetings when they present recommendations gathered from prior board meetings. Whether that be with Planning and Zoning or the Payroll Development Authority.
He says a bonus to these boards are the surplus of perspectives.
“The greatest benefit to the council is that the citizens boards tend to draw in individuals that have a background or a vocation in those particular areas. But, also some of them are professionals in those areas," said Flowers.
Flowers says there are quite a few requirements you’d have to meet to be accepted for this voluntary position. Each board takes on about seven or less people.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.