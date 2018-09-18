Thomas University is collecting bottle caps

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Two thousand pounds worth of plastic bottle caps are needed to fund one south Georgia university’s project.
Thomas University began their “Bottle Caps to Benches” initiative earlier this year and in a matter of weeks they’ll do their first weighing to determine how much they’ve collected so far.
April Penton, an adjunct professor at TU, said its purpose is to provide a bench to each city and county school in Thomasville and Thomas County.
She said they’re calling them “Buddy Benches.”
“If a child finds a need to have a friend, they’ll just sit on that bench and somebody will see them and encourage them to come play, or sit down and talk or whatever it is. So, a conversation bench for people who need a buddy,” said Penton.
There's a drop-off site at each city and county school.
If you want to participate in this project you can drop off plastic bottle caps to any building at TU, but it must be a plastic two or five to qualify.
She said each bench is equivalent to 200 pounds of bottle caps, plus $300 from the schools to cover all the costs.
Penton hopes by May, they will have reached their goal so they can create 10 benches.
