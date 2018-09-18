SOWEGA Council on Aging aims to stop elder abuse

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - With the recent arrest in the elder abuse case that happened in Albany last week, agencies are educating the public so they know what to do if they fall in the same situation.
The SOWEGA Council on Aging advocates for protection of at risk adults.
Executive Director Izzie Sadler said abuse of any kind and especially elder abuse is unacceptable and should not be tolerated.
If you have a loved one in a nursing home some things to look out for to ensure their safety is watching the staff and how they interact with your loved one, making sure you have relationships with the staff, and knowing what to do if you suspect elder abuse of any kind.
The agency covers 49 counties in their ombudsman program, which are watchdogs for those who live in nursing homes or assisted living facilities.
“For any need that they may have it can be something minor or it can be something serious but they are there for them,” said Sadler.
Sadler also recommends reaching out to their ombudsman agency if you suspect elder abuse but don’t know how to report it.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.