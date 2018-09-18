Skeletal remains in Americus believed to be missing Florida man

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - Skeletal remains found in a wooded area in Americus are believed to be a man reported missing out of Florida, according to law enforcement.
On September 14, the Americus Police Department received information that the body of a man reported as missing from Tallahassee, Florida may be located in an area off the 900 block of Railroad Street in Americus.
Officers searched the area and located the skeletal remains of an unidentified person at approximately 7 a.m.
The skeletal remains have not been positively identified, but are believed to be those of Derek Levy Parks, 32, who was reported missing in July, according to the Americus Police Department.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisted in the investigation and the GBI Crime Scene Unit recovered the remains, which were transported to the state crime lab.
The death investigation is being conducted jointly by the Americus Police Department, GBI and the Tallahassee Police Department.
Anyone with information related to his investigation is asked to call one of the investigating agencies.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.