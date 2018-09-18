Ricardo Lockette speaks at Rotary Club

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A former NFL wide receiver made a special visit to Albany Tuesday.
Ricardo Lockette was the guest speaker at the Dougherty County Rotary Club’s Tuesday meeting.
The star talked about how important it is to remember where you came from, and to always give back to your community.
Lockette has one super bowl win and for some professional athletes that would be enough. But Ricardo said he felt empty until the day he decided to use his success in his career to help young adults achieve their dreams.
Ricardo said he wants to be that athlete who kids can look up to and know him on a personal level in the community.
“Deion Branch was my idol, and he came back when he could. If I could have seen him more. If I could seen these people I related to and wanted to be like, it would have gave me more confidence that I could actually do it. It makes it more realistic. Even after this, I look forward to going to as many middle schools, elementary school, high schools as the time will allow me," says Lockette.
Lockette will be touring all Dougherty County middle schools on Wednesday.
