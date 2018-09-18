Rams using ‘Bloody Tuesday’ to prepare for Lane

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - When Gabe Giardina took over the Golden Rams in 2017, he installed a concept with a catchy name, Bloody Tuesday, and it’s written across the coaches' shirts in red crayon.
Giardina said it started back in 2012 when he was an assistant coach at Charleston Southern.
He wanted a way to help his team get back to the daily grind of the week and start off on a hard note.
The golden Rams have bought in.
Giardina said he has already received 15 text messages today from his players ready to hit the field.
“When I was an assistant, we literally in the first five minutes," said Giardina. "we had this one-on-one drill and we had a kid get a cut on his arm and he started bleeding all over the place. I knew it sold it when he said, look coach look at my arm. Bloody stinking Tuesday right here. Then he took it and he wiped it on his face and I was like this is going to be edged in history.”
ASU will travel to Jackson, Tennessee on Saturday at 2 P.M. to take on Lane College.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.