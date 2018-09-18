Rams using ‘Bloody Tuesday’ to prepare for Lane

“When I was an assistant, we literally in the first five minutes," said Giardina. "we had this one-on-one drill and we had a kid get a cut on his arm and he started bleeding all over the place. I knew it sold it when he said, look coach look at my arm. Bloody stinking Tuesday right here. Then he took it and he wiped it on his face and I was like this is going to be edged in history.”