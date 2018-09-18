PLAY OF THE WEEK (9/18/18): Coffee TD connection in the corner

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - Coffee’s 35-0 shutout victory over Miller Grove came with several big plays, but only one could be the WALB play of the week.
In the first quarter, quarterback AJ Wilkerson lobbed up a pass to Kenneth Davis in the back corner of the end zone. Davis reeled it in over a defender and got both feet in-bounds.
The play received over 600 votes on Facebook for the win.
The undefeated Coffee Trojans host Chamblee Friday night seeking their 6th straight win.
