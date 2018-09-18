PLAY OF THE WEEK (9/18/18): Coffee TD connection in the corner

AJ Wilkerson to Kenneth Davis was a money connection on Friday night

PLAY OF THE WEEK (9/18/18): Coffee TD connection in the corner
Kenneth Davis reeling in a catch over a Miller Grove defender for a touchdwon
By Theo Dorsey | September 18, 2018 at 1:12 PM EST - Updated September 18 at 1:12 PM

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - Coffee’s 35-0 shutout victory over Miller Grove came with several big plays, but only one could be the WALB play of the week.

In the first quarter, quarterback AJ Wilkerson lobbed up a pass to Kenneth Davis in the back corner of the end zone. Davis reeled it in over a defender and got both feet in-bounds.

The play received over 600 votes on Facebook for the win.

The undefeated Coffee Trojans host Chamblee Friday night seeking their 6th straight win.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.