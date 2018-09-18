Phi Beta Sigma Inc. donates to a Dougherty Co. elementary school

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - There were many smiling faces at Robert Harvey Elementary on Monday as Phi Beta Sigma donated 300 pounds of supplies to the school.
The donated items were collected at the fraternity’s state leadership conference this past weekend.
Over 200 men donated school supplies, uniforms, and book bags for needy children.
Fraternity leaders said donating the items to Robert Harvey Elementary was important for their state-wide service project this year.
“It was important for us to give back to this particular school because it does cater to some students that are in less fortunate areas of the city as well as the school being named after one of the charter members of the Beta Psi chapter here at Albany State University,” said Anthony Morman, Director of Collegiate Affairs with Phi Beta Sigma Inc.
Staff at Robert Harvey Elementary will take inventory of the items collected and will distribute to students who are in immediate need.
