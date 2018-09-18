Pelham police chief gives tips after child drinks paint

PELHAM, GA (WALB) - After a two year old was found unresponsive this weekend from drinking paint supplies, Pelham’s police chief wants you to know the dangers of exposing kids to chemicals.
Although that child is now okay, the police chief wants to prevent this from happening to your child.
By leaving out products out in your home, a child could easily put it in their mouth, and die from a simple mistake.
“We recently had an incident where a two year old toddler got into and drank some paint products. It almost became a real tragedy,” said Police Chief Nealie McCormick.
This weekend, the Pelham Police Department received a call saying a child was found unresponsive and near death after drinking a paint based product left out in a home.
“We’ve had incidents before where it’s happened over the years. It’s not an everyday occurrence but it happens everyday somewhere,” said McCormick.
McCormick said it’s important for adults to take this seriously before you leave anything hazardous in arms reach of children.
“When you buy a product, keep it in its original container. Remember not to depend on the container to protect the child. And child-resistant does not mean child-proof,” said McCormick.
McCormick said many products in a home are harmful to children.
Household cleaning supplies, mouthwash, paints, sanitizers, food extracts, makeup, and more.
“Anything that’s hazardous should be kept in a locked cabinet or high enough that children can not reach it,” said McCormick.
The chief said kids are always exploring and will try anything, even your daily medicines.
“Count your pills so you realize when a child may have got into your medicine,” said McCormick.
He said placing your products under a kitchen sick, could also cost a child’s life.
“The time to prevent a tragedy is before it happens. By not taking proper steps you could be a victim of tragedy,” said McCormick.
So lock all products up, before it's too late.
The chief said if you have small children, it’s best to keep the number to Georgia Poison Center handy. That number is 1-800-222-1222.
