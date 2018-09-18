One hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One Albany man is in the hospital after being shot in a drive-by shooting.
Police say Antwon Weston, 20, was shot in the leg just before 5 p.m. Monday. Police say Weston was sitting in a van in the backyard of a home in the 500 block of Johnson Road with a 15 year old, when a small gray vehicle drove by.
Police say two men were in the gray car, and fired a shot into the van. The bullet went through the rear door and hit Weston.
Albany Police are still searching for the gunmen.
If you have any information on this shooting, call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.
