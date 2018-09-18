One dead in Pavo wreck

PAVO, GA (WALB) - A single car crash resulted in a fatality in Pavo Tuesday morning.
The accident happened around 7 a.m. on Highway 33.
The driver, who died from the accident, was traveling at a very high rate of speed, according to Andrew Davidson, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) trooper.
“The road turns to the right, he kept going straight and ran off the road. It appears he hit a culvert driveway exit and got a little airborne, landed, then continued traveling along the wood line until he hit an Oak tree on the front driver side. Caused the vehicle to spin and hit a second tree and come to rest where it is now,” Davidson said.
Two other passengers in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
GSP has not released the name of the victims because the family has not been notified.
Davidson said he was unsure of what initiated the accident as he waiting to hear back from the coroner.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.