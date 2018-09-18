One dead in Pavo wreck

The driver, who died from the accident, was traveling at a very high rate of speed, according to Andrew Davidson, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) trooper.



“The road turns to the right, he kept going straight and ran off the road. It appears he hit a culvert driveway exit and got a little airborne, landed, then continued traveling along the wood line until he hit an Oak tree on the front driver side. Caused the vehicle to spin and hit a second tree and come to rest where it is now,” Davidson said.