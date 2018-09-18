LIST: A few delicious deals to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - If you are a burger lover today might be your special day!
Today is National Cheeseburger Day, the perfect day to grab some friends and go get a delicious burger. To help you do that here is a list of special offers and places to get a cheeseburger for a great price or even no cost at all.
Wendy’s: Offering a free Dave’s single burger with any purchase through Septmber 30
IHop: If you order an Ultimate Steakburger and they will give you a free stack of pancakes and a side
Red Robin: Get a $5 gourmet cheeseburger and bottomless fries with a purchase of any beverage.
Ruby Tuesday: Join their So Connected email club and Ruby Tuesday will drop a free burger up to $10 with the purchase of another entrée
McDonald’s: You can get a sandwich for $1, find the offer on their app.
For more burger deals and locations click here. Be sure to check with you local restaurant as some deals may be subject to change.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.