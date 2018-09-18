Hot and Humid

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Rather hot and steamy with isolated showers and thunderstorms skirting across SWGA this afternoon. However that’s not much relief from the low-mid 90s with feels like readings 99-105. Still more summer heat and humidity for the week with only a slim chance for cooling rain. It’s definitely feeling more like mid July. Rain chances creep back Sunday into early week with only a slight drop in temperatures. Although Fall begins Sunday September 23 it won’t feel like for awhile.