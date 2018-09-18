Guest Editorial: Benefit concert for South GA

By David M. Carlton, President Community Foundation of South Georgia, Inc.
ALBANY, GA (WALB) - As the Executive Director of the Community Foundation of South Georgia, we have been blessed to be a catalyst in philanthropy in South Georgia for over two decades. Founded in 1996, we have had the honor of facilitating over $100 million in grants to deserving charities throughout South Georgia and beyond.
As many of you have heard, we are so excited to announce the benefit concert that will be taking place on Wednesday, October 3rd at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds in Albany, Georgia. Luke Bryan, Phillip Phillips, Cole Swindell, The Peach Pickers, and DJ Rock are teaming up to put together this once in a lifetime concert to benefit the ongoing natural disaster relief efforts in Albany, Georgia as well as other needs within the community.
Luke Bryan and his management team have established the Heart of South Georgia Fund at the Community Foundation of South Georgia and all net proceeds from this concert will be given on behalf of the fund. We will then have the opportunity to work with this team to identify areas of need in Albany, Georgia as well as the charities that are working so diligently to take care of those needs.
We are so thankful that South Georgia is comprised of individuals that care about others and the communities they live in. In this instance, these world-renowned entertainers are giving of their time and efforts to make a difference in the place they still call home: South Georgia!
Thank you for your time and remember: "You make a living through what you do, you make a life through what you do for others!"
We hope to see all of you on October 3rd for the Heart of South Georgia concert at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds in Albany. It should be quite a night!
