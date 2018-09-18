Gray sworn in as Dougherty Commissioner

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County’s district four officially has a new commissioner.
Russell Gray was sworn in as commissioner Monday morning in front of family and friends.
Previous District four commissioner Ewell Lyle resigned from his post to move to be closer to family.
Gray had planned to take office in January.
He was the only qualifying candidate in the November election for the seat.
But after Lyle left earlier than expected, he was nominated and accepted the position early.
Gray said that being sworn in Monday in front of his wife and their three kids was great.
He said he hopes to make the county somewhere his kids will eventually want to start their own families.
“Really create an environment in Dougherty County that our children want to come back to, after they hopefully fly the coop, go off to college and want to come back to raise a family. So I want to leave it better than I found it, and I want to create a “Destination Dougherty” for their generation, as well,” said Gray.
Gray said his big goals now that he is officially a commissioner deal with jobs in the county.
He said there are many open positions in different fields that he wants to fill.
Gray also said he wants to bridge any gaps between county leaders and community members.
He said he wants to keep what the county does, and commissioners' responsibilities open to the public.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.