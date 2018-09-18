Four arrested for armed robbery, kidnapping in valdosta

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Police are looking for one man, but have four people in custody, after a kidnapping and armed robbery late Monday night, in the 2000 block of West Hill Avenue.
A teenager told VPD that he had gone to the New Valdosta Inn to meet someone he knew, but when he got there, four people physically assaulted him, and forced him to get into a vehicle. They took him to another location, and tried to rob him.
He was then taken back to the motel and eventually released. The victim received superficial injuries and was treated at a hospital.
VPD, with assistance from other agencies, found four people who matched the descriptions of the suspects, walking in the area of the motel.
They arrested them all, and they are looking for another man.
Samuel Thomas, 26, Jermario Smith, 23, Dexter Harper, 31, and Amyia Wilson, a 17 year old girl, were all arrested and taken to jail. They were all charged with felony Armed Robbery, False Imprisonment, and Kidnapping.
Police have not given information on the fifth person.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.