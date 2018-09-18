Fire reported at Valdosta apartment complex

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - A fire was reported at a Valdosta apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.
A City of Valdosta spokesperson told WALB currently no injuries have been reported.
The power to the apartment complex is in the process of being turned off, according to officials.
The fire was put out shortly after and the fire department will go inside the building once the power is turned off, officials at the scene said.
Officials said they believe the cause of the fire was electrical.
WALB’s Ri’Shawn Bassette is at the scene of the fire.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
