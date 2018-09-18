County has over $2 million for Radium Springs project

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) - It’s been almost two years since storms devastated parts of Southwest Georgia.
Now Dougherty County is looking to spend over $2 million to repair some of the storm damage in Radium Springs.
But the project has been put on hold for over a year.
The county has millions of dollars set aside to repair roads. But it’s just been sitting there untouched for over a year and a half.
“We allocated $2 million to go to the road improvements on Skywater and Azaela in the Radium Springs area,” said Larry Cook, the Public Works Director.
And that money has only grown.
“Since that time we’ve actually acquired another grant, a $500,000 grant, so we’ve got $2,500,000 to go towards that project,” Cook said.
A project the county can’t begin.
“There’s been some issues with property acquisition. We have to acquire about 10 feet of space from the property owners on Skywater,” said Cook.
Two homeowners don’t want to sell that land. But this isn’t stopping Public Works Director Larry Cook from finding a way to move forward with the storm repairs.
“We’re actually opening bids on that Wednesday of this week. We’re hoping to have a successful winner and take that to commission and hopefully within a month, we’ll be able to start some improvements,” Cook said.
He said while this project has been delayed, crews have been out in other areas of Radium Springs.
“We have completed a seven-acre pond out there that’s completely full now," said Cook.
He said he knows residents are upset with how long it has taken to repair storm damage in the area. Something the county is working to rectify.
“We want the citizens to be proud of the community they live in, and we’re trying to do the things we can to enhance what we can immediately,” Cook said.
Cook said he hopes after the contractors come in with their bids, they can get the project started in the next two to three months.
