Corey Smith to come to Albany Civic Center

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Civic Center is hoping for a star season, bringing big names to Southwest Georgia.
Country Music singer Corey Smith kicks off their season in just a few weeks.
He will perform at the Veterans Amphitheater October 13th.
Tickets are already on sale at Ticketmaster or the Civic Center Box Office.
Officials with the civic center said Albany used to be a huge market for artists and they are trying to make that happen again.
“For folks to get back out and get excited about their community. Albany has a lot to offer and I think that now that the civic center is getting utilized more and the amphitheater being utilized, I think that' s really a step in the right direction,” said Katy Fleming, Director of Marketing.
Fleming said they hope to make a significant announcement about the lineup within the next few days.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.