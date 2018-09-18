City of Thomasville faces another potential lawsuit

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - More litigation has been filed against Thomasville city officials and Mayor Greg Hobbs.
Dewey City, which is a neighborhood in Thomasville, has reinstated their 2014 lawsuit against Thomasville Commissioners and Mayor Greg Hobbs.
This negatively affects the city because according to council members, Hobbs went against the approved agreement. The lawsuit states they don’t agree with the approved rezoning, allowing Hobbs to build a duplex in the area.
Something then Mayor Max Beverly agrees with.
“We went out on a limb for Greg, and he sawed it off behind us,” said Beverly.
Councilman Jay Flowers said the aesthetics of the structure is crucial to Dewey City because of its historic significance.
“There are a lot of people who have lived there for a number of years, decades, and really care about their community and really do what they can to sustain it and grow it," said Flowers.
With the uniqueness of that area, Hobbs' request was only approved if he met certain criteria.
“With the stipulations, the zoning was appropriate to the neighborhood,” said Beverly.
However, he did not comply with those stipulations.
Lovetta Jones, a member of the committee, said the houses do not match what the rest of the community looks like, which brought about the original civil action, filed July 1, 2014.
“It’s not in keeping with the historic nature of the neighborhood," said Flowers.
Beverly said there are many reasons why Hobbs failed to meet his end of the agreement.
“He told me adhering to the special stipulations was too expensive. Then he later changed that to he didn’t agree with the stipulations,” said Beverly.
Regardless, in the final reading, those stipulations, like having a porch, was the agreed upon terms. Since he didn’t execute those plans, the Dewey City Committee demands he do what he originally agreed to.
“Their desire to make things better, and then someone comes in and doesn’t comply,” said Flowers.
According to the reinstated document filed by Valdosta attorney Roy Copeland, Hobbs' properties have created a multitude of problems for that area. Such as, claiming it has caused a reduction of value of homes, and increase in crime.
Hobbs has not responded for comment.
As an outcome of this suit, Copeland asks the attorney fees be covered, along with any incurred costs for bringing this action.
We will continue to update you as this case continues.
