Church launches Expungement Program to help those in Mitchell Co.

CAMILLA, GA (WALB) - A Camilla church has started a new expungement project to help those with a criminal record get back on their feet.
The pastors of Holy Grounds International Ministries said they hope their town hall meeting this week will help people get employed and live a better life.
Pastors Roger and Cherinda Spicer recently moved to Camilla from Atlanta where they first started the Expungement Project.
As active leaders in the community, they developed the program here to help residents with criminal records get those erased.
They will host a ‘STEM Plus Agriculture Town Hall and Expungement Project’ event on Wednesday at no cost to attendees.
Each person is asked to bring background records from your local sheriffs office.
Georgia State University’s law students will look at the records to see if one qualifies for the expungement.
“It’s important to us because we realize, in order to really make a difference in this community, it takes us being able to help the people. And helping them is going to put them in a better position to provide for their families and also then they can make a difference in the community,” said Cherinda Spicer.
The pastors said Camilla’s mayor, the Mitchell County school superintendent and other leaders will be at this event. They will also have voters registration and other vendors at the event.
The Expungement Town Hall will be held here at the church on this Wednesday, September 19 at 6 p.m.
The address to the church is 89 S. Macarthur Drive in Camilla.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.