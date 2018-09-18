Billy Boy Wings to be sold at Atlanta Falcons games

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One South Georgia business owner is taking his culinary skills to the Mercedes Benz Stadium during Atlanta Falcons games.
The owner of Billy Boys Wings explained he uploaded a photo to Facebook of his Falcon wings and that’s all it took!
Xavier Morris said the photo caught a lot of attention and landed him the spot to sell his wings at all of the Atlanta Falcons home games.
Morris said he is taking his WALB Sauce and ASU Ram Sauce to promote South Georgia.
“I kinda want to go to Atlanta and represent Albany that way and you just can’t ever forget where you come from,” said Morris.
Morris hopes this will spread the word about Billy Boys and brings more people to South Georgia.
