Albany receives $5 million to renovate airport runways

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - It’s been two decades since the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport has had any runway renovations.
And now, they’ll see five million dollars in improvements.
The city of Albany was awarded the grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The money will allow the city to replace the surface of the main runway, replace marking and signs, and put new blast pads on each end of the runway.
Transportation Director David Hamilton says its been years since the last upgrades like this.
He said the renovations can only improve safety at the airport.
“From a safety standpoint, obviously you want the planes to be able to come in and out and land safely, so we’re excited to be able to get this project done. I think it’s been about 20, 25 years since we’ve had a project of this magnitude," said Hamilton.
Hamilton said the next step is to go before City Commissioners with a contractor’s bid to do the job.
The commissioners will then have to approve the contractor before any work can begin.
