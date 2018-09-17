Teen seriously injured after being struck by car in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An Albany teen is suffering serious injuries after being struck by a car Sunday night.
It happened on the 200 block of East Oakridge Drive around 8 p.m.
Tyria Boston, 54, was driving west on East Oakridge Drive when Ophelia Betancourt, 13, and 2 others tried crossing the intersection but stopped in the crosswalk as cars approached.
Betancourt continued to walk in the crosswalk and was hit by the Boston’s car.
Betancourt sustained a serious head injury.
The incident remains under investigation.
