TEAM OF THE WEEK (9/17/18): Pelham earns 4th straight shutout

PELHAM, GA (WALB) - Through 4 games this season, Pelham has scored 226 points. Impressive right?
Even more impressive is how many points they’ve allowed. zero. And for that, the Hornets are the WALB team of the week.
Pelham pitched it's 4th straight shutout Friday night at home.
They took down Terrell county 65-0.
The Hornets are also averaging 56 points per game during this 4-game shutout streak.
The other 3 teams were Baconton Charter, Randolph-Clay and Macon County which beat eliminated Pelham last season en route to an elite 8 finish.
And make no mistake, the Hornets are well-aware of the streak and are striving to keep it alive.
“When we meet as a staff the challenge to the coaches is to not let your group be the first to give up that touchdown," said head coach Dondrial Pinkins. "Whether its a pick 6 on offense, whether its a turnover or whatever it may be, by a running back, giving up a deep ball in the secondary. We’re just putting pressure on those coaches and players as well.”
It's also Pelham's first 4-0 start since 1996.
They’ll look to extend the streak to five Friday night when they host Miller County.
A tough ask, as the pirates scored 82 points last Friday.
