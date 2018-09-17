2 sent to hospital after GSP cruiser wrecks

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - A mini-van and a Georgia State Patrol cruiser collided Monday morning in Thomasville, sending both drivers to the hospital.
Both drivers only sustained minor injures and are expected to make a full recovery.
Old Monticello Road is temporarily shut down for the next couple hours while authorities evaluate the damage.
This all began earlier this morning when a woman traveling on East Pinetree Boulevard hit a car, got out to assess the damage, but according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Captain Steve Jones, when she saw a deputy who just so happened to be in the area driving down that road, she sped off.
GSP was called for back-up. According to GSP Commander John VanLandingham, the trooper was about to pass a white minivan, but the vehicles collided, and the trooper’s cruiser rolled multiple times, until it landed upside down, wedged between some trees. The minivan drove off onto the shoulder.
No information has been released about the hit and run driver in the original call. The results from the evidence collected from the accident could take a few weeks to process.
