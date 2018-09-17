Repairs to be made at Spring Creek Boardwalk after summer storms

COLQUITT, GA (WALB) - Leaders from Golden Triangle Resource Conservation and Development Council said the Spring Creek Boardwalk in Miller County has endured a lot of damage due to summer rain and storms.
Representatives said because of where Spring Creek is located, it typically floods quickly since it’s surrounded by Flint River water.
The conservation agency said the water gets deep which causes damages.
Right now, Golden Triangle has plans to work with Miller County’s Recreation Department to repair the damage along the boardwalk.
“The recent storms that have occurred here, there’s been a lot of damage along the Boardwalk. So the recreation department is actually coming in and they will be repairing the damage along the boardwalk,” said Julie Shutters, Implementation Manager at Golden Triangle Resource Conservation and Development Council.
Golden Triangle representatives said until the repair project happens, they will continue to watch water levels carefully.
