Miller Co. Hospital looking to hire more employees for new positions

COLQUITT, GA (WALB) - The CEO of Miller County Hospital said they are expanding quickly and they need more skilled workers to fill many vacant positions immediately.
Miller County Hospital will be opening a new long-term care facility and a shipping and receiving center around the hospital which will bring more positions.
The nursing home has generated 50 additional jobs and the average wages will start around $45,000.
Some of the positions include maintenance, dietary, housekeeping, nursing, and more.
“So under a year, along with that comes another 50 positions. So the economic development here if you were to just do the math of roughly 100 positions to 120 positions at 45-thousand dollars a year is a huge economic impact for this area,” said Robin Rau, Miller County Hospital CEO.
Rau said they have filled most of those already but over 40 positions still remain vacant.
They will open another new wing next year that will open up an additional 50 positions.
