Lowndes student gets perfect SAT scroe

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WALB) - Students across the nation are taking their SATs in preparation for applying to colleges.
Adam Shoemaker, a Lowndes High School senior, took his SATs in math and chemistry subject tests and received a perfect score on both.
The top of his class, Adam said he was thrilled to find out the good news.
Adam thanks his teacher for preparing him, but he really couldn’t wait to share the news with family.
“I saw both 800’s and was freaking out. I yelled to my mom, ‘oh my gosh, guess what? Guess what? And she said ‘what?’ ‘I made perfect score on both exams. Then we just hugged for a solid few minutes,” said Shoemaker.
Adam is hoping to go to Georgia Tech University for Biomedical Engineering.
