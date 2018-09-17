Lowndes High recognizes excellence

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WALB) - Lowndes County High School is working hard to promote excellence among students and community members.
Administrators at Lowndes County school were approached by students to create a school creed.
The creed is for students to try to live by every day and was created to emphasize school beliefs.
“It’s not just about SAT scores or GPAs or graduation rate, but it really is our belief in how we treat one another — treating one another with kindness and respect, supporting one another, lifting one another up, believing in the power of kindness to make a difference in someone’s life," said Principal LeAnne McCall.
McCall said these values are not just school-wide, but they reach across the community as well.
The school has given shirts with the creed to members of the community who share those values.
