Do you know what you’re voting for?

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - There will be five constitutional amendments, and two referendums on the November 6 ballot that Georgia voters need to be aware of.
Below is a guideline on the amendments that will be on the ballot:
· Amendment One: The first amendment would create the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund, to which up to 80 percent of sales taxes collected at sporting goods stores, including gun stores, would be redirected. The fund would be used to conserve and acquire land for uses such as wildlife habitats, recreation and buffering around military installations.
· Amendment Two: The second amendment would create a “state-wide business court” with statewide jurisdiction in an effort to streamline and improve handling of business cases.
· Amendment Three: The third amendment would change the rules for assessing the value of forest land for property tax purposes and allows the state revenue commissioner to collect up to five percent of forest conservation grants to cover certain costs.
· Amendment Four: The fourth amendment, modeled on “Marsy’s Law,” the crime victim’s bill of rights, would require the court to notify and include the alleged victims of crimes in most court proceedings.
· Amendment Five: The fifth amendment would affect counties with more than one school system and would allow the system with the most students to call for a sales tax referendum to fund school construction without getting approval from the smaller system.
Here are the referendums that will be on the ballot:
· Referendum Question One: The first statewide referendum question would impose a property tax cap on the city of Atlanta.
· Referendum Question Two: The second question would expand a property tax exemption on homes for the mentally disabled.
Early voting for the general election begins on Monday, October 15, 2018 and ends on Friday, November 2, 2018. Election Day is Tuesday, November 6, 2018.
State Representative Gerald Greene, a Republican from Cuthbert provided a guideline on the amendments and referendums.
“I hope our citizens will find this information helpful as they prepare for early voting and Election Day in November, and I strongly encourage everyone to thoroughly research these proposals before casting their ballots,” said Greene.
Representative Greene represents the citizens of District 151, which includes Calhoun, Clay, Early, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, Terrell and Webster counties, as well as portions of Dougherty County.
He was elected to the House of Representatives in 1982 and currently serves as Chairman of the State Properties Committee. He also serves on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Public Safety and the Economic Development & Tourism, Public Safety & Homeland Security, Retirement and Rules committees.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.