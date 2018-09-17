Concerns still remain after 2017 storms

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - It’s been over a year in a half since Albany witnessed a devastating tornado, and one man in the Radium Springs community is concerned with the progress.
To put it into perspective that’s almost 600 days and houses are still in despair.
“We’re coming up on roughly a year and eight months and you know you still have some of the houses that have torn tarps,” said Colby Simpson, concerned resident.
Colby Simpson moved into his home in the Radium Springs area just two months before the devastation and the aftermath that remains in his neighborhood concerns him.
“Whenever the tornado hit, EMS, the fire department, the police in our county, they were on board. They came in, they handled everything promptly. They did an amazing job, but two years later, we kind of felt like we’ve been abandoned,” said Simpson.
Many houses still covered in blue tarps, trees through windows, and roads broken into pieces.
“The neighbors who are older individuals, that have grew up here and been here 40 plus years, they are just concerned that they’re going to live out their life and nothing is never going to be done,” said Simpson.
He said recently a new pond was placed in front of his home and a nearby park has seen some repairs, but he feels that’s not enough.
“The project for the Flint River walk is a great idea, but is it worth it if you still have these roads who are in shambles?” said Simpson.
Simpson said he knows repairs may be costly for the county or may take some time, but all he wants is answers on the progression of his community.
“Answers would be great but more along the lines of just more knowledge. More knowledge about what’s going on,” said Simpson.
Radium Springs is in Commissioner John Hayes' district. Hayes said there will be sufficient improvements made to this area, close to one million dollars worth.
He said county officials are sensitive to the needs of those in the community and there is light at the end of the tunnel.
