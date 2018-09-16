Senior Citizens recognized during 12th Annual Legacy Tea

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
Several dozen senior citizens enjoyed an evening of elegance tonight for Union Missionary Baptist Church’s 12th annual Senior Citizen Legacy Tea.
The church sponsored the event to recognize senior citizens ages 70 and up for their past contributions in the community.
Attendees were able to dress up in their finest wear, receive gifts and words of inspiration from community leaders.
Event organizers said this was a way for the new generation to celebrate and honor the senior population.
“The purpose of this is to give our seniors an outlet. Something to do because for many years, our seniors get a certain age in church...they was kind of pushed aside you know they didn’t have anything to do,” said Sallie Odom, Event Organizer for 12th Annual Senior Citizen Legacy Tea.
Organizers also invited seniors from other churches to be recognized as well.
