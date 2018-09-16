Rams fall in home opener

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Golden Rams hosted the West Georgia Wolves in their 2018 home opener tonight.
Rams searching for their first win of the season, and looking to get back on track to their first title since 2010.
But speaking of SIAC titles, four Rams athletics recieved their rings at half time.
Golf, Softball, Baseball, and Cross Country all received their rings for their 2017-2018 titles.
For many Rams athletes this is their first titles.
Albany State Rams baseball pitcher Michael Reddick says this is a great way to start the season.
“It’s a pretty good feeling," said Reddick. "All that hard work paying off and finally seeing the reward at the end.”
The Rams led the Wolves before halftime 21-17, but the Wolves set the tone in the opening kickoff with a 100 yard return to go up 24-21.
The Wolves had 28 unanswered points in the second half and won 45-21.
