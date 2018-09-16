Phi Beta Sigma holds State Leadership Conference at ASU

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
Over 200 men from Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., will walk away from a State Leadership Conference this weekend, with tools to get ahead in life.
Albany State’s Beta Psi and Beta Nu Sigma Chapters were the host of this year’s State Leadership Conference.
There were nearly 21 collegiate chapters and 28 alumni chapters from across the entire state.
Members learned how to build their resumes, manage their finances, and how to apply for grants and scholarships.
When the school year starts, our leadership conference actually gives our brothers marching orders of what is expected throughout the school year.
“So we start off with a leadership conference, they receive the training and then a culmination will be at our state conference that will be held next year,” said Kenneth Straughter, GA State Director of Phi Beta Sigma.
During the conference, each fraternity chapter were tasked with participating in a service project.
This year, each member donated school supplies that will be given to students in need at Robert Harvey Elementary on Monday.
