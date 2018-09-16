Better rain chances arrive for the upcoming work week

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Just a slight chance of a passing shower or two this evening. Rain chance is 20%.
Overnight, partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s.
Better rain chances arrive to start off the work week. Highs will top out in the low 90s on Monday under partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop by the afternoon. Rain chance is 40%.
MONDAY:
8 AM: Mostly sunny, 75°, rain chance: 0%
NOON: Partly cloudy, 90°, rain chance: 10%
4 PM: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, 91°, rain chance: 40%
