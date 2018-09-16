Albany Church burglarized twice in one month

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
The Pastor of Christian Covenant Church said a series of recent burglaries at their church has left their congregation upset.
The pastor said having this happen twice in one month has them feeling violated and now they need the community’s help in retrieving their items and finding those involved.
A place people normally go to seek comfort, a house of worship, a sacred place of prayer, recently turned into a crime scene. Not once, but twice in one month.
“Here in the last 30 days the church has been burglarized. About four weeks ago and then again Labor Day weekend,” said Bill Kreiser, Pastor of Christian Covenant Church.
Bill Kreiser, Pastor of Christian Covenant Church said the Tuesday after Labor Day, he walked into his church and found it in a mess.
“There was papers thrown everywhere. There was literally tools left laying on the stage here. They tried to steal the big TV’s up top with a pipe wrench trying to pry the TV’s loose,” said Kreiser.
Although the TV’s weren’t taken, Kreiser said the crooks got away with a $2,000 keyboard, two guitars, microphones, computers, a window air condition unit, and the church van.
“It’s sad that somebody would even come into the house of God and steal what belongs to the church,” said Kreiser.
Kreiser said the first time uninvited visitors broke into a door. The second time, there was no signs of forced entry and the church’s keys were missing.
“The sadder part about this break in, whoever did it we’re assuming that they were very comfortable with what they were doing because they took the time to shave and shower,” said Kreiser.
Although Albany Police have recovered the church van, Kreiser has this plea.
“We want the other churches to be aware if there’s anybody that’s aware of or can help, or know of any guitar’s or keyboard equipment that somebody is trying to sell you, we would love to have it back,” said Kreiser.
