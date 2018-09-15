Week 5 play of the week nominees.

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Option number one, from miller grove at coffee.
Quarterback AJ Wilkerson lobs it to Kenneth Davis, in the back of the end zone. both feet in bounds. that’s a play of the week nominee.
Option number two, Marshall gives them something to cheer about as he takes the direct snap, will he be taken down, of course not, shreds that tackle and puts on the jets as he gets downed inside the Indians red zone for a nice 50 yard gain.
Option number three, Eagles looking to go up early as James Thomas throws out to a wide open Jadakiss Harvey who goes to work, cuts back inside the middle, fights a few defenders off and finds paydirt.
Voting will last until monday night and go to our sports direcotrs page on Facebook at Theo Dorsey WALB to vote.
