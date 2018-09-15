United Way of Southwest GA needs help with annual fundraiser

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The United Way Of Southwest Georgia needs your help with meeting its $725,000 goal for its 2018 Annual Fundraising Campaign.
The organization started the campaign this week and its theme is, “Your Are My Hero.”
United Way leaders said financial support will help them support organizations like the Boys & Girls Club, Albany ARC and the SOWEGA Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels.
The interim CEO said a small donation of $2 a week could help many with basic needs, education and more.
So every dollar that is contributed to United Way of Southwest Georgia, with the exception of one percent, goes to our national affiliation and stays right here in our community and goes towards those focus areas.
The interim CEO said they will actively promote the campaign from now until December, but any donations can be received through August 2019.
