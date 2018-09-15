Tifton community development opens new facility

TIFTON, GA - Tifton Department of Community Development staff said that although they spend most of their time out in the field, they still need a steady place to reconvene.
Friday was the official opening of the new location for the Department of Community Development at 204 North Ridge Avenue, where the fire department, city hall and utilities department used to be.
Officials said the relocation in what was the Tifton police station is a much more comfortable setting.
“The access was real restricted. You had to have escorts up and down and they had minimum space, small offices, so we had this building available. The city decided to upgrade it and let us move in here,” said John Shepherd, the community development director.
Community development is responsible for city planning, zoning, code enforcement and building inspections.
