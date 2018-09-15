Tift Regional celebrates new musculoskeletal center

TIFTON, GA - The Tift Regional Medical Center celebrated the grand opening of the newest addition to the hospital Friday.
The 80,000 square foot musculoskeletal center welcomed the public into its brand new facility, aimed to put patients first.
The three story medical building is designed to put the needs of patients first by offering top of the line equipment and easy access for patients.
The goal of the new musculoskeletal center is to provide treatment for the relief of chronic pain caused by musculoskeletal disorders.
Some of the services include orthopedic, sports medicine, neurology, pain management and chiropractic care.
Located next to the Affinity Clinic, Tift Regional officials said that this building is a way to provide great services all under one roof.
“That one experience took about four different buildings to access to be able to get the care that you needed," said Christopher Dorman, the president and CEO of the hospital. "Where as now today, you can come here for all of the services and not have to go to multiple different locations and access that here all under one roof, so it makes that visit much more enjoyable.”
The building is fully operational and has about 100 examination rooms.
Dorman also said they designed the building with their employees in mind, making sure they worked in a safe and comfortable environment.
