Spring Creek Boardwalk to get new signs with grant funds

COLQUITT, GA (WALB) - The Spring Creek Boardwalk in Miller County will have a new look very soon, thanks to a $2,800 grant provided by the Department of Natural Resources.
Leaders from the Golden Triangle Resource Conservation and Development Council said they applied for a ‘Viewing Grant’ to put up educational signage throughout the park.
The organization said there are threatened and endangered species along the boardwalk and the new signage will teach the community about the conservation and how to preserve things like mussels.
Last week, they cleaned the boardwalk and the creek bank to prepare for the new signs.
“We’re trying to make sure that the creek was in the best order that it could be, prior to bringing people out to see the new signage and walk along the boardwalk. There will be some repairs that will be done that the recreation department will do,” said Rhonda Gordon, executive director of Golden Triangle Resource Conservation and Development Council.
Golden Triangle and other organizations will have a Spring Creek Boardwalk Celebration on Saturday, September 22 at 11 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.