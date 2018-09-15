Sheriff’s office warns of phone scams after 30 reports in one day

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning on Friday about phone scams after receiving more than 30 calls Thursday, reporting two different scam calls.
TCSO Captain Steve Jones said people reported both IRS scams and court warrant scams.
The first: Jones said people got calls that looked like they came from Washington D.C. phone numbers, saying people owed around $1,500 on their taxes.
The second: People got calls saying they had missed court and there was a warrant for their arrest, but they could settle it up if they paid over the phone.
But, Jones said both are scams.
On Friday, only a couple calls came into the Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office, so Jones said he thinks scammers were targeting people in Thomas County on Thursday.
Jones said the scammers have probably moved onto targeting another area.
According to Capt. Jones, that he knows of, one person almost became a victim. Instead, the person checked with law enforcement first, who told them it was a scam.
Capt. Jones said you should never pay anyone anything over the phone and check with law enforcement if someone contacts you for money unsolicited.
